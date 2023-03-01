Ushna announces social media break amid privacy fiasco

Newly married Ushna Shah announced to ‘sign off’ from social media for a few days after tendering an apology to the accused blogger.

Days after getting married, a privacy breach episode and an apology later, the ‘Habs’ star said that she is taking a break from the social platform Instagram.

For the unversed, the wedding of actor Ushna Shah and golfer Hamza Amin was met with some necessary drama on social media, after the private moments from the ceremony were published online by a few uninvited guests, following which, the celebrity was targeted by online trolls for her choice of wedding trousseau. Despite slamming all those keyboard warriors on the very day of her wedding, Shah once again addressed the trolls before she announced the hiatus.

“I haven’t reacted to online trolling for years, but I am a human being at a very vulnerable time of my life. A new bride in a new home,” she penned in her Instagram story on Wednesday morning.

“From hiring photography teams who signed NDAs to hiring security and strict guest lists at the door, I wanted to protect our union and only share what I was comfortable with. I worked very hard to make this time private. Several people invaded that privacy to exploit our happy occasion, including disrupting our Nikkah,” she added.

“I have read many of the comments, they don’t seem to stop. Please believe that I did not get married to offend our culture, that was not the intention and if that is what people feel I have done then I apologise for letting anyone down.”

Shah further announced, “I am going to sign off from this platform for a few days, for the sake of my mental health and to spend this precious time and energy on my wonderful husband and my new family, who are a blessing.”

“I am also questioning if I am cut out for this job.”

“Thank you for the love and prayers.”

To note, Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin exchanged vows over the past weekend amid close family and friends, as well as who’s who of the showbiz fraternity.