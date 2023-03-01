Hadiqa builds a 100 houses for flood victims in Balochistan

Hadiqa Kiani, a prominent Pakistani singer and actress, has successfully constructed 100 houses for flood victims in a village of Tehsil Tambo in Naseerabad district of Balochistan. The singer initiated a relief campaign called ‘Waslia Rah’ soon after the flood, under which she collected donations from the public and various institutions. Initially, the singer provided essential items to the flood-affected people in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab. However, the campaign later expanded to the construction of houses, a school, a mosque and a maternity home. In a statement to the media, Hadiqa expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the relief campaign. She also shared her plans to build 250 more villages in another Tehsil of the province. However, due to inflation, the cost per room has increased to Rs 35,000,000, she said. Nonetheless, Hadiqa Kiani remains committed to her goal of providing relief to flood victims and building houses for those in need.