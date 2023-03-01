Netizens lashes out at Maria B for misconstruing Sar-e-Rah scene

Maria B, a fashion designer from Pakistan, has always been outspoken about her opinions on the transgender community. She was outspoken in her criticism of practices that were against the teachings of her religion.

But it appears that she has been losing her mind and delusions throughout the entire transgender-agenda discussion.

This time, she criticized a drama on a pay TV network that advocated for transgender rights. On Instagram, Maria B posted a teaser for the television drama “Sar-e-Rah” and claimed that it pushes the transgender agenda and leads to soul sales.

A recent episode of Sar-e-Rah featured Muneeb Butt as an intersex individual and how his father, Nabeel Zafar, is very sensitive to the situations and helps him get somewhere in life. However, the clip from the drama got viral out of context, and it looked like Nabeel is teaching the child trans values.

Here is the link of the scene:

Amid all this, Maria B jumped in and criticized the clip through her Instagram.

Check out her story:

Her concerns and unnecessary criticism, however, did not sit well with netizens. They called out Maria B for equating everything with transgender agenda and expressed that they had had enough of her continuous tirades.

They advised the designer to watch the entire episode first to knock some sanity and sense into her head so that she could refrain from calling this drama propaganda.

Have a look at a few comments: