AIFD showcases students’ work during Paris Fashion Week

The Asian Institute of Fashion Design – Iqra University through its students is all set to showcase a collection of work at the Hôtel d’Évreux located in Place Vendôme in Paris, France on March 5.

Place Vendôme is the most prestigious square in Paris and is home to designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior and Cartier. AIFD Students will be showcasing their work in Paris during Paris Fashion Week for the very first time, putting Pakistani designers at the forefront of the fashion landscape.

AIFD’s show in Paris will begin with their first ever student-made Fashion Film, ‘Enchanted Odyssey’ which will be followed by a showcase of the Top 10 looks from the AIFD Thesis Collection 2022. The collection is going to be showcased at Hôtel d’Évreux in Place Vendôme which was built in the 17th century, the Hôtel d’Évreux is a model of Period architecture. With its 18th Directoire and Napoléon III style rooms, it’s a jewel of the Paris historical and assets heritage.

Fashion Weeks provide one’s brand a platform to be part of a prestigious and momentous global event. Young designers are given an opportunity to present their collections during off-schedule slots or presentations during Fashion Week. Many Fashion Weeks have events or spaces specifically designated for emerging designers to showcase their work during this coveted time of the year. Any brand that wishes to make an impact begins with Paris, during Paris Fashion Week. Propitiously this relates to the storyline of our Fashion Film, where a young girl’s dream of entering the fashion world is akin to how AIFD students envision themselves. “As the CEO of AIFD, I wanted to break away from the norm and do the extraordinary and raise the bar for Fashion Institutions in Pakistan. At first, my team and I presented the thesis collection as a Fashion Film in December 2022 which was the first-ever Fashion Film by a Fashion institute in Pakistan and I certainly didn’t want to stop there. I wanted their degrees to feel like trophies and what better way than to finish it off with the representation of our students’ work on a runway in Paris during Paris Fashion Week? These students are not only presenting their collection but are proudly representing Pakistan on a global platform,” stated Co-Founder & CEO of AIFD Maheen Lakhani Ahmar. Momal Sheikh, Hasan Rizvi, and Alizeh Pasha will be joining the AIFD Team as their Brand Ambassadors. All three members have always been very supportive of the students’ work. Momal and Alizeh had recently visited AIFD and often wear outfits from the students’ collections to highlight AIFD talent. The work and efforts of the AIFD Thesis students are commendable and deserve recognition both internationally and locally. It is AIFD’s vision to provide emerging talent a platform to jumpstart their career and garner recognition. AIFD has several other projects in the pipeline. More on that will be disclosed at a later date.