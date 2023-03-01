University of Essex to hold first graduation ceremony in Pakistan

UK-based University of Essex will be holding its first-ever graduation celebration in Pakistan on Saturday 4 March 2023.

The event will celebrate links between the internationally-renowned University of Essex and Pakistan with Vice-Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster travelling from the UK to take part in the special ceremony at the prestigious Serena Hotel in Islamabad.

This is believed to be the first Graduation ceremony organised by a leading UK university in Pakistan and attended by its Vice-Chancellor.

High-profile guests will include the Education Minister and Minister of Planning and Development plus representatives from the British High Commission and the British Council.

The Graduation ceremony will be attended by many Essex alumni with Vice-Chancellor Awards presented to two outstanding graduates. Education and environment campaigner Nasira Habib and heritage and human rights champion Nasiruddin Mirza will both receive awards during the historic event. Professor Forster said: “This is the first time in our history that the University of Essex has held a Graduation ceremony in Pakistan – in fact it is only our second international graduation ever.

“I am so delighted to be able to hold this event in Islamabad. It is wonderful to have the chance to bring our community together. The University of Essex deeply values its relationship with our international community and our alumni across the world. “The level of interest in studying at Essex seems to be stronger than ever and in 2022 we celebrated close to 200 Pakistan graduates, our highest number ever.”

The University of Essex is one of the most international universities in the world and welcomed its first student from Pakistan in the early-1970s. It now has more than 700 students from Pakistan studying in the UK at its campuses in Colchester, Southend and Loughton. Popular departments include Essex Business School, Essex Law School, the School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering and Department of Mathematical Sciences.

During his visit Professor Anthony Forster will also visit National University of Science & Technology, Air University and Bahria University to build new partnerships.