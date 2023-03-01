IG Punjab takes steps to get police character certificate easier

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken a historic step to facilitate the innocent citizens trapped by opponents on the basis of false cases, trivial provisions and enmity.

The process of issuing and obtaining police character certificate for such citizens have been made easier. In his message to the citizens on social media, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the system of issuance of police character certificate, which is required for citizens to apply for admission, scholarship, visa, job and immigration abroad has been upgraded with new features and has also been approved by the Police Executive Board. IG Punjab said that under these new features, the detailed record of the citizens declared innocent by the police investigation and courts will be registered in the character certificate, in which their details will be present with accuracy. Similarly, The character certificate of the citizens who have been implicated in false cases will be issued with accuracy of record so that these innocent citizens do not have to face problems for employment, obtaining visa, admission to educational institutions or immigration just because of character certificate. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police character certificate of all the citizens of the province who obey laws is clear, but if a citizen is facing difficulties in obtaining the character certificate despite being innocent, he should immediately contact the concerned authorized officer. IG Punjab said that according to the new features, the detailed record of innocent citizens involved in false FIRs will be registered in character certificate so that they do not face any problem and can easily apply not only for admission for education abroad, scholarships, visa, job and immigration, but also be able to proceed with full attention in the fulfillment of their goals.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that officers & personnel who diligently perform their duties are valuable assets of the department and all possible measures are being taken to encourage them at every level. IG Punjab directed that the investigation of important cases across the province should be carried out to the logical conclusion as soon as possible with effective supervision and no effort should be spared to get these criminals strictly punished. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the protection of life and property of the citizens and selfless service is prime duty of Punjab Police and the officers and employees who fulfill this duty with hard work, honesty and sincerity are doing their duties in true sense. IG Punjab said that such dutiful officers are a beacon for the entire force, whose encouragement is the best tradition of Punjab Police. He expressed these views while giving certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to Lahore and Faisalabad police officers at the Central Police Office today.

According to the details, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar encouraged 14 officers and personnel of Lahore and Faisalabad police with CC1 certificates and cash rewards for arresting the accused of heinous crimes through excellent investigation today. The police team that arrested the accused in the blind murder case during a robbery at a shop in Raiwind area of Lahore was awarded with commendation certificate and cash reward. The performance of the police team that arrested the two suspects involved in the abduction and murder of a citizen in Badami Bagh Lahore was appreciated. The police team was awarded certificates of appreciation for arresting three accused involved in the murder of a former professor of Punjab University in Azam Garden. In Faisalabad, four officials of the Dolphin team were awarded certificates of appreciation for arresting the accused in dangerous dacoities, while in Lahore, the police team that arrested the five accused who attacked the former MPA were given cash rewards and certificates of appreciation.

IG Punjab gave Inspector Hussain Farooq a CC1 certificate and one lakh rupees cash for tracing four cases and arresting the accused, while Constable Manwar Ali and Constable Shahbaz Ali were given 40,000 rupees each and CC1 certificates. Among the other officials who received awards were SI Muhammad Naveed Anwar, SI Hafiz Mubasher Ali, SI Muhammad Ashfaq, ASI Mansoor Akbar, Head Constable Zulfiqar Hussain, Constable Muhammad Umair, whereas from Faisalabad region, Dolphin team personnel Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Waleed, Muhammad Abdullah and Mossadiq Hussain were among those who were awarded 10,000 each and CC1 certificate by IG Punjab. IG Punjab gave Shabash to all the officers and officials and directed them to perform their duties with the same spirit of hard work and dutifulness.