Inside the star-studded shendi of Ushna

From Sajal and Saboor Aly to Zara Noor Abbas, Amar Khan to Kubra Khan, it was a celebrity galore at the wedding of Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin on Sunday.

After week-long pre-wedding festivities, Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin finally exchanged vows on Sunday amid close family and friends, as well as whos who of the showbiz fraternity.

Shah looked stunning as she walked down the aisle in her bright red lehnga by designer Wardha Saleem paired with traditional gold jewels and glam makeup, while the blue-eyed groom looked dapper in his white sherwani. “Married to my nainonwala Maharaja. I love you, husband,” Shah wrote while sharing the official video of her wedding on Sunday.

Apart from the couple of the moment, the whole of the industry arrived, dressed to their nines to bless the duo with their gracious presence and precious wishes.

While, the modern saris seemed like an underlying theme for the gorgeous divas of showbiz at the HamUsh shendi and were sported by the Aly sisters, Zara Noor Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Sumbul Iqbal, Kubra Khan, Sunita Marshall and others, the rest of them upped their style game with the contemporary easterns. The ceremony was no less than an awards night and pictures and videos of the celebs burning the dance floor are all over the Internet.

It is pertinent to mention that Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin announced their engagement in December last year. The lovebirds shared pictures from the intimate ceremony on their respective social media handles.