CSS 2023 special exam schedule released

The Federal Public Service Commission has released the schedule for the special examination of Central Superior Services (CSS) 2023 on Monday.

The upper age limit for the special examination has been fixed at 35 years.

Women and minority candidates of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be able to take the exam.

Only the minority candidates from Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be able to appear in the exam.

Candidates from all areas of Sindh and Balochistan (rural and urban) will be able to take the exam.

Candidates from all regions of erstwhile FATA will be able to take the special examination of CSS.

Those who are willing to take the exam can apply online till March 14, 2023.

The special CSS exam will be held on May 14, 2023. The exam is being conducted to fill the in-region quota vacancies.

The FPSC has also issued a public notice in this regard.