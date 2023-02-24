Qureshi sent to Attock jail, Asad to Rajanpur

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were shifted to Attock and Rajanpur jails, respectively, on Thursday evening, a day after both of them courted arrest in Lahore as part of the party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.

The Punjab Home Department issued a notification late on Thursday for 30-day imprisonment of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on the recommendation of the Lahore deputy commissioner. Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police claimed that no PTI leader was arrested on the second day of the party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in the KP capital on Thursday. It said some people sat in the prison vans, punctured its tyres, took some pictures and then went away. “Police can’t do anything if someone doesn’t want to turn themselves in voluntarily,” police said. The leadership outside the Central Jail also left, including Pervaiz Khattak, Shah Farman and Asad Qaisar.

Khattak told the media they had been asked to return by PTI chief Imran Khan. He claimed they will court arrest in Punjab tomorrow and then return to Peshawar, and this is how it will go on. It further said that action will be taken against those who violated Section 144.

Police even made announcements for arrests in different cities of KP, including Peshawar, Swat, Mardan and other cities, calling for leaders to court arrest. It said announcements were even made outside the house of former KP chief minister Mehmood Khan.