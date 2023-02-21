Kiara Advani is a spitting image of mom Genevieve Advani in unseen wedding pic

We are still not over the beautiful wedding pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The duo looked straight out of a fairytale as they tied the knot of love and togetherness amid the presence of loved ones and close family in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, at the Suryagarh Palace Hotel.

As soon as the pictures from their wedding surfaced on the internet, it took no time to go crazy viral. It has been more than a week since their dreamy wedding, but we are still not over the magic that they created with their beautiful wedding ceremony.

Now, in another stunning picture that is going viral on the internet, we can see Kiara posing with her mommy dearest Genevieve Advani, and one might have to scratch their heads a bit as they both look like sisters. Yes, you read that right.

Kiara is the spitting image of her mom in this cute pic, and we are in awe of their beauty. Kiara opted for a beautiful Manish Malhotra blush-pink lehenga with silver embellished detailing. She completed her look with a diamond and emerald jewellery set. She went for minimal makeup and looked like a princess.