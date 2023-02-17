Chinese company’s canola variety HC-021C blooming in Pakistan

Wuhan Qingfahesheng seed company’s canola variety HC-021C is blooming in Pakistan. This technology can increase Pakistan edible oil production and save foreign Exchange reserve. China-Pak agricultural cooperation under CPEC framework will benefit local people livelihood. Recently, in a meeting held in PARC office Islamabad, Qingfa Hesheng Seed and Certus seeds have signed a MOU on the production of canola seed and edible oil in Pakistan under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Working closely since the 2009, Qingfa Hesheng Seed & Certus Seeds, come up with a Hybrid Canola (HC-021C) 00 breed which has shown better yield in fields and quality health benefits in terms of oil extraction.