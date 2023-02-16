Sidharth skips honeymoon! New groom back to work 8 days after wedding

After dating each other for a long time, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married earlier this month. The lovebirds chose Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan as their wedding venue. A few days back, the newlyweds hosted a lavish wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai. Usually, after sealing the deal, a couple goes on a honeymoon to spend some quality time. But it looks like, Sidharth and Kiara have put their honeymoon plans on hold. The new groom was recently spotted at the Dharma Productions office. For the outing, the actor was seen wearing a casual blue shirt, paired with cargo pants. Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara continue to make headlines for beautiful glimpses from their wedding. For the big day, Kiara opted to wear a custom-made Manish Malhotra lehenga in hues of empress rose. As per the designer, the “lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of the roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes.”