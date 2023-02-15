Scotland’s leader Sturgeon announces shock resignation

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation Wednesday after more than eight years leading its devolved government, in a shock move jolting UK politics on both sides of the border. The Scottish National Party (SNP) leader said in “my head and in my heart” she knew the time was right to quit, after approaching a decade in power pushing for Scottish independence. The 52-year-old confirmed she would remain first minister until the SNP elects a new leader, and also stay on as a member of the Scottish Parliament until at least the next election, due in 2026. She departs after facing mounting pressure over her tactics for independence and over transgender rights.