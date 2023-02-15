WAPDA win women’s title in National Netball Championship

The winning spree of WAPDA in sports continues, as it retained women’s title in 22nd National Netball Championship.

Defending champion WAPDA beat Sindh by 16-7 score in the final, played today at Pakistan Sports Board Complex, Islamabad. The 4-day Championship was organized by Pakistan Netball Federation. Some 11 teams including WAPDA, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, Pakistan Army, HEC and PNE Elite, contested for the Women’s title.

Meanwhile, WAPDA remained runners-up for the Men’s title, as it lost to Pakistan Army by 27-30 score in a sensational final of the Championship. The score in four quarters regulation time was 24-24. Score of the two teams by end of the first extra-time quarter was again leveled. However, in the last quarter of extra time, Pakistan Army won the match by 30-27 score.

As many as 13 teams played for Men’s title, which include Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, HEC, Police, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

Chairman Pakistan Netball Federation Zafar Awan, chief guest of the concluding ceremony, gave away trophies, medals and prizes to the winning teams, players and officials.