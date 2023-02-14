Police, local people foil terror attack in Lakki Marwat

The district police and a local tribe in the early hours of Monday foiled a terrorist attack on a police check post in Bakhmal area in Lakki Marwat and forced the terrorists to retreat without any loss or damage.

According to the office of District Police Officer (DPO), terrorists attacked Bakhmal police check post with heavy ammunition, however the already alert police officials deployed at the picket and the Bakhmal Ahmedzai tribe jointly fought back and repelled the terrorists.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the dark. The DPO along with a fresh police team reached the spot soon after the incident and started search operation in the area.

The DPO appreciated the cooperation of the Bakhmal Ahmedzai tribe. The elders of the tribe also expressed resolve to fight out terrorists along with the police and security forces.