NSU skills learning programs generating entrepreneurial youth

We feel delighted to complete the Mobile Phone Repairing Technicians course from the National Skills University Islamabad. Most of us own our businesses by opening mobile phone repair shops, whereas others work in the E-Marketing of mobile phones. Thank you, NSU, for empowering us with training that led to better earnings and comfortable lives. This was stated by a group of students who recently completed their certificates in Mobile Repairing Technicians. The feelings expressed by our students enthuse our technologists and teachers to work efficiently in producing a skilled workforce so they can get either better jobs or initiate their businesses. Vice Chancellor of the National Skills University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, stated this. Besides offering undergraduate technology programs, the National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) is also training youth in more than two dozen skills learning certifications programs at the Main Campus Islamabad and its Muridke Campus. Experts believe that NSU short-term skills training is the way to overcoming the menace of unemployment across the nation. Skilled human resources create opportunities for a decent living for youth by getting appropriate jobs or starting their businesses besides e-marketing opportunities.