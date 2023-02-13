Preparing for the Unpredictable

In recent years, earthquakes have caused widespread destruction and loss of life in countries such as Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, Haiti, Indonesia, Nepal, and Japan. These are some of the recent devastating earthquakes that have occurred around the world. According to the latest news coming from Turkey, and Syria, more than 25000 people are now confirmed to have died. The 7.8-magnitude quake turned thousands of residential buildings, government offices, and other institutes into debris. The entire ingratitude-hit earthquake has been damaged. Previously, major earthquakes that occurred in the last 12 years are:

. June 22, 2022: In Afghanistan, more than 1,100 people die in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake.

. Aug. 14, 2021: In Haiti, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake kills more than 2,200 people.

. Sept. 28, 2018: A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits Indonesia, killing more than 4,300 people.

. April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

. March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people.

. Jan. 12, 2010: In Haiti, a staggering 316,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake estimates.

The frequency and severity of these natural disasters have raised serious concerns about the safety of human beings and the ability of the world to effectively respond to such events. With each disaster, it becomes more apparent that we must take proactive measures to minimize the damage and save lives, especially in third-world nations. Individuals can take steps to prepare for natural disasters by creating emergency plans, stocking up on supplies, and securing their homes and workplaces. They should also educate themselves about the risks specific to their areas and understand the appropriate response in case of an emergency. Governments and international organizations play a critical role in reducing the impact of natural disasters. This includes investing in disaster risk reduction and management, promoting disaster-resilient infrastructure, and supporting communities in recovery efforts.

In addition, there should be better coordination and cooperation between countries to ensure a swift and effective response to disasters. Do the high-density South Asian population cities like Karachi, Lahore, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Dhaka, and Colombo possess the capability to deal with any mega devastation like what happened in Turkey? The governments of South Asian countries spend millions of dollars on projects which attract their voters but never demonstrate sincerity and loyalty to the lives of common people.

Climate change is another critical factor contributing to the global shift in weather patterns. The increase in rainfall and flooding is causing widespread destruction in various parts of the world. To mitigate the effects of climate change, developed and economically advanced nations need to take a proactive approach to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. These events serve as a reminder of the power of nature and the importance of being prepared for natural disasters.

For example, countries can enforce building codes that ensure structures are built to withstand earthquakes.

People can also prepare emergency kits and develop evacuation plans to help ensure their safety in the event of a disaster. In addition, countries can invest in early warning systems and disaster response infrastructure to help mitigate the impacts of natural disasters.

The recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impact that natural disasters can have. However, with proper planning and preparedness, we can minimize the damage and save lives. The world must work together to ensure that the states are equipped to respond to disasters and recover as quickly as possible. By investing in disaster risk reduction and promoting resilience, we can create a safer, more sustainable future for all.

The writer is a Sydney-based journalist. He can be reached at: shassan@tribune-intl.com.