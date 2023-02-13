Punjab CM reviews e-employment scheme

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting at CM Office in which matters pertaining to E-employment scheme were comprehensively reviewed.It was decided during the meeting to activate E-employment scheme in all the government and private colleges as well as educational institutions.It was mulled to incorporate private sector into this project during the meeting.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was apprised during the meeting that 60 thousand youths have successfully completed E-employment programme and income of few youths has exceeded 2 lac dollars after successfully completing E-employment programme.Ismail Qureshi,Chairman Akhuwat Doctor Muhammad Amjad Saqib,Secretaries of Sports,Industries,P&D departments and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that the martyrs of Charing Cross blast which occurred six years ago live in our hearts to date, will live forever and the nation will always remember the great sacrifices of martyrs.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the eve of 6th anniversary of the martyrs of Charing Cross blast stated that today is the day to remember great sacrifices of the brave sons of our dear homeland.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government stands with the heirs of martyrs and we express our complete solidarity with them adding that the police martyrs are our pride.Caretaker CM paid tributes to the immortal sacrifices of martyred DIG Traffic Lahore Captain(Retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen,martyred SSP Operations Lahore Zahid Gondal, other police personnel and acknowledged that the martyrs gave immortal sacrifices for a great cause.Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the nation salutes the great sacrifices of the martyred officers and personnel of Punjab Police.

CTP licensing offices open on Sunday: On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the driving licensing offices of the City Traffic Police (CTP) remained open on Sunday also.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze said that citizens could visit any licensing testing centre even on Sunday for the driving licensing services, adding that driving licensing offices including Manawan Centre, Greater Iqbal Park Centre, DHA Center, Liberty Center, Arfa Karim Center and Bahria Center remained functional on Sunday.

He said that from February 20, Liberty licensing centre would remain open for 24/7, maintaining that response time of the traffic personnel in the licensing centers would be specially monitored to evaluate the performance.

It was among top priorities of the CTP to issue driving licenses completely on merit, he said and added that all citizens coming to licensing centers should be respected and treated in a dignified way.

He said that merit and transparency should be ensured in the licensing centers, adding that officials involved in misconduct and corruption would be taken to task.