Two terrorists held as LEAs thwart suicide attack in twin cities

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other security agencies claim to have busted a suicide attack plan in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during a joint operation on Thursday. Two terrorists were also arrested during the operation. According to a spokesman, the CTD and other sensitive institutions arrested two most wanted terrorists from Rawalpindi. He claimed the terrorists had planned an attack on Rawalpindi’s Police Lines with suicide bombers. During investigation, the arrested terrorists revealed that their targets were Saddar Bairuni Police Station, Rawalpindi District Courts and St Paul’s Church. The terrorists, along with their local facilitators, had conducted a recce of all the targets and sent their pictures to the Afghanistan-based fighters of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).