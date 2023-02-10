All is Not Well

The ruling elite definitely needs to learn a lesson or two from the American political thriller House of Cards because while their ruthless ascent to power mysteriously mirrors its protagonist Frank Underwood’s, they have fallen a notch or two behind in keeping the flock together. Former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan is not the first PML(N) stalwart to step forward and put his finger on his party’s troubling policies. Going by the tea leaves, he would, most certainly, not be the last.

The fire had begun as a very open disagreement on money matters with former finance minister Miftah Ismail trying his utmost best to maintain his dignity as he gloated at the failure of Daronomics. Soon, other rifts over succession policies and the fundamental narrative also began making their way into the public eye. No matter how convincingly social media may attempt to rubbish all battles as propaganda, lashing tongues suggest otherwise. And leading lions like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are not entirely off-the-mark when they implore the central leadership to snap out of their utopia.

A functional parliamentary democracy requires players who would act as such. If PML(N) is in such bad shape that it needs to “toe the establishment line” or enjoy politicking gymnastics to stay a few more days in the coveted office, it is clear that minds have been made and the electoral process stands to lose.

By prioritising their own respective agendas in a desperate attempt to build on political capital before they head back to the people, the coalition umbrella would achieve nothing but a setback for the precious democracy. Mind everyone: this is the same beloved principle for which each one of them claims to have fought dictators and brave through the darkest days. Sadly for the House of Sharifs, the others may find some secluded corner to stand and let the storm pass, but the millions of voters and now, even their own soldiers would not forget their vicious shenanigans. The writing on the wall is becoming bolder with every passing day: all is not well in the ruling camp. *