Jordan plans to ‘secretly restrict’ Chinese firms from 5G bidding

The Jordan government will very soon secretly order Jordanian telecom operators to restrict Chinese companies from participating in the project aimed at building 5G networks in the Kingdom, as a result of surging US pressure from intelligence agency. The government also plans to rip-and-replace the existing core network and wireless equipment provided by Chinese vendors in three years, as per sources familiar with the updates of 5G launch project launch in Jordan.

A senior executive with a telecom operator revealed that Jordan government has made the decision without public consultation, getting around the standard bidding procedures. “Jordan intelligence agency warned the telecom operator not to include the Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in 5G business bidding due to security concern, citing an unclassified NATO document issued in 2021,” said the executive.

This marks the latest move in Washington’s ongoing campaign to curb Chinese telecom vendors increasing influence in 5G global markets.

The executive also shared common concern among the 3 telecom operators that restrictions on Chinese companies will not only postpone the 5G deployment in Jordan, but may shore up the price of telecom equipment and make them miss the opportunities of building on the rich credit already exists in their networks as a result of their strategic long-term business partnerships with Chinese vendors, specifically Huawei who has a big stake in the Jordanian telecom market share. Telecom operators will waste even more money and lose customers satisfaction during the potential long rip-and-replace operation with the existing network undertaken by Chinese companies.

“Placing ‘black box’ restriction on companies from a certain country, is a violation of their legal rights, obviously destructive for creating a level playing field and attracting foreign investors into this industry, key to Jordan Economic Modernization Vision,” said this executive.

The bidding process of 5G business between operators and 5G vendors is currently going on. Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, CISCO, Rakuten, and ZTE is competing in different categories of the 5G business such as microwave, core and wireless. Till now, the 3 operators have made no announcement about the bidding process and TRC did not announce the official launch date of the 5G in the kingdom yet.

In September 2022, the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRC), Jordanian industry watchdog, finalised an agreement with the 3 telecom operators Zain, Umniah and Orange with a stimulus incentives package which supposed to pave the way for the introduction of 5G services in Jordan.

“Other Arab countries in the Middle East is already leading the first wave of 5G implementation globally, setting great example of providing level playing field in ICT Industry and taking advantage of 5G capabilities and positive effects on driving the growth of other sectors and industries, on the way to build their digital economies”, said Abdul Rahim Al Hour, an academic writer and business consultant. “Taking restrictive measures against certain country vendors is harmful to the open competition, fair, just and attractive business environment.”

“It is the regulator’s responsibility to encourage operators to open up the market to all qualified vendors and inspire healthy competition based on global expertise, best industry standards, price competitiveness and existing business footprint with the local telecom companies partners. This also helps attract more foreign investors and may open the door for the introduction of new telecom operators which make the sector even more competitive and guarantee a positive outcome to the end consumers in terms of quality of services and cost,” added Abdul Rahim Al Hour.