Sheikh Rashid handed over to Murree police

A local court in Islamabad handed over Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid to Murree police on a one-day transitory remand on Wednesday in a case registered against him for threatening and manhandling police officers during a police raid. According to an FIR registered at the Murree police station, Rashid threatened policemen with dire consequences and assaulted a police constable, ripping his uniform. Rashid and his employees have been booked under sections 506 Appendix II, 553 and 185 of the PPC in the FIR, which states that he pointed a gun and hurled expletives at the policemen, threatening that he would not spare them. During the hearing on Wednesday, the former interior minister-who is a close ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-claimed that a false case had been made against him.

Judicial magistrate Riffat Mehmood inquired if the police had previously requested a transitory remand, to which they replied it was their first time. Rashid’s counsel, Ali Bukhari, opposed the plea for transitory remand and said it had been rejected earlier as the proper procedure was not followed. Bukhari also questioned the police’s need for a transitory remand, as they had already recovered everything from Rashid’s house and taken his licensed weapons.

The prosecutor told the court that Rashid is on a judicial remand and must be produced before the Murree court, which is why they were seeking the transitory remand. After listening to arguments from both sides, the judge granted police a one-day transitory remand to police. The court also ordered officials to ensure that Rashid is presented before the Murree court by 2pm on Thursday.