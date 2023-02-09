KMU launches Green Pakistan Tree Plantation campaign

The Green Youth Movement Club of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Wednesday organized a green seminar at Dr. Hafeez Ullah Auditorium, where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq was the chief guest. The event was attended by Shafiq Gaggiani, the founder of Enlight Lab, as the guest speaker, while the focal person of KMU Green Youth Movement, Mujeebur Rehman, and a large number of faculty and students were also present at the occasion. The event started with an open mic session in which students expressed their views and ideas on the two themes of the Green Youth Movement, Eco-tourism and Agriculture. In the event, a debate competition was also held among the students on the importance of Green Pakistan. The focal person of KMU Green Youth Movement, Mujeebur Rehman informed the participants of the seminar about the objectives of the Green Youth Movement and the impact of climate change on Pakistan. Shafiq Gaggiani, the founder of Enlight Lab, informed the participants about his website flood.pk and gave an in-depth analysis of last year’s floods.