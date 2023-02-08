Rescue 1122 team dispatached to Turkiye

On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, the Rescue 1122 team, led by DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, has been dispatched to Turkiye. The 51-member urban search and rescue team was part of the international response. The Pakistan search and rescue team was certified by the United Nations INSRAG and the rescue delegation consisted of rope rescue, command support and coordination and communication. This was stated by the caretaker Provincial Minister Information Amir Mir in a statement issued on Tuesday. The minister reiterated that Pakistan was firmly standing with Turkiye in a difficult moment. Rescue 1122’s team includes UN-certified rescuers while a seven-member medical team was a part of the delegation. The communication and logistics squad was also included in the rescue team, he added. In a separate statement issued on Twitter, the minister clarified that the announcement attributed to the caretaker chief minister Punjab regarding holding elections in November has been issued by a fake Twitter account. This statement has nothing to do with reality. Such false stories are aimed at tarnishing the credibility of the caretaker government, he added and stated that an investigation has been started to trace the fake account after which legal action would be initiated. Amir Mir also visited Group Editor All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Gohar Ijaz at Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore and prayed for his speedy recovery.