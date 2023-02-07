Hajra Yamin’s new bold videos in see-through skirt go viral

Hajra Yamin is a versatile actress and undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Her foray into television also proved that she is a star performer at heart. The Pinky Memsaab star turned heads with her impeccable style when she turned up at Khawar Abidi’s star-studded birthday on Sunday. Hajra Yamin looked gorgeous in a black ensemble, complete with matching high heels. As some praised her look, keyboard warriors bombarded the post with derogatory comments, slamming her for posing in a revealing dress. Hajra Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne.