Meera says she doesn’t know Babar Azam, Ahmed Ali Akbar

Pakistani film actress Meera surely knows how to make headlines. She never fails to entertain her fans. Every time she comes up with something interesting and more entertaining, whether it be her linguistic errors, slips of the tongue, or other gaffes.

This time, the Lollywood diva was invited to appear as a guest on Ahmad Ali Butt’s show ‘Super Over.’ During one of the show’s segments, the host inquired about a number of well-known cricket and entertainment industry figures, but she was unable to recognize them.

Meera enquired about Ahmad Ali Akbar after she was asked to rate him. She expressed regret about not recognizing him. Later, Meera says she doesn’t know if Yumna Zaidi is an actress or a model and declines to acknowledge her.

She was also ignorant of the existence of Babar Azam and Ahmad Shehzad, two of Pakistan’s top cricketers. Additionally, she mistook Ahmed Shehzad for Ahmed Ali Akbar.

Meera is a superstar of Lollywood who won millions of hearts with her incredible acting skills. She has delivered many super hit Punjabi films.