Alia Bhatt grooves to Ranbir Kapoor song Tere Pyaar Mein while working out

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a video as she grooved to the song Tere Pyaar Mein from the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar while working out at a gym. The song has been featured by the film’s lead actors–Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha has also reacted to the video.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, Alia posted a video in which she was on an exercise bike. Alia sported a black sleeveless top and matching tights. She gave several expressions as she lip-synched to the song. The actor also cycled as she did several steps. The video ended with Alia blowing a kiss to her fans and followers.

Alia captioned the video, “Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege (As of now, I am just in love with cardio) (grinning face with sweat emoji) @shraddhakapoor #TerePyaarMein on loop dada (infinity and black heart emojis) @ipritamofficial.” “Alia Bhatt you’re so beautiful inside and outside, love you,” commented a fan. Another person said, “Alia promoting RK’s movies is everything.”

Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “(laughing and okay emojis). Uffff you cutestest (face with three heart emojis) @aliabhatt.” She also addwd, “P.S: Yeh kya Makkaari hai Ranbir? Apne real id se aao (What is this dishonesty, Ranbir? Come from your real id) (laughing emojis).” So far, Ranbir doesn’t have an account on any social media platforms.

Shraddha and Ranbir will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8. The song Tere Pyaar Mein is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

When the trailer of the film was released last month, Alia had heaped praises. On Instagram, the actor shared the trailer video along with a caption. It read, “Truly one of my most favourite trailers !! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releasing 8th March.”

Alia has several projects in the pipeline including her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Set to release on August 11 on Netflix, the film also stars Gal Gadot. Directed by Tom Harper, the movie also features Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighofer.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, set to release on July 28, stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh.