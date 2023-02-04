Doctors to protest against police failure in arresting criminals for injuring lady doctor

Doctors of Faisalabad including Allied and DHQ Hospitals will observe black day against district police citing officials have failed to net the criminals who injured a lady doctor. Talking to media persons, Dr Aurangzeb, President Young Doctors Association (YDA) Allied Hospital said criminals shot at and injured lady doctor, Dr Sheza, of the Allied Hospital when she was on her way to hospital. He said the criminals fired three bullets on her and she is being treated in the Allied Hospital. Condition of Dr Sheza is critical and the district police is doing nothing, he added. Earlier, he said Maryam Javeed, a lady doctor of the DG Khan and her father was also attacked and the later sacrificed his life. Both were on way home from the basic health unit. He said it’s a second attack on the doctor’s within a month. He said hospitals were already unsafe for doctors and now cities have also become dangerous places for doctors. The rulers are busy grabbing power while the top officers of the district administration are least interested to protect the masses. The YDA President said we have decided to observe a black days against these attacks and demand the chief minister and senior officials of the district Faisalabad administration to ensure arrest of the criminals. He said doctors would not tolerate any sort of excuses from the officials and doctors fraternity could go for protest if the culprits could not be arrested within 48 hours.