PEC approves SAU’s BE degree programme

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has approved the accreditation of BE degree programme of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering (FAE), Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam on Level-II.

After PEC approval, the degree has gained global importance and the agricultural engineers of the university will no longer need to take more courses in foreign countries to prove the quality of their degree, an SAU spokesman said.

He informed that Pakistan Engineering Council, in its 108th meeting, has approved the accreditation of BE degree programme for the 2018 batch to level-II under the Outcome Based Education (OBE) system.

According to the Washington Accord, the BE (Agri) degree of FAE-SAU has gained global importance and after that, the professional engineer of the SAU would have no need to take courses to prove the importance of his degree for a job in foreign countries.

In this regard, the assessment of the faculty was also done by the PEC’s accreditation team, which was considered satisfactory and the batch of the academic year 2018 has been included in level-II.

Besides, the PEC has also renewed the license of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering as Engineering Accreditation Board (EAB) for conducting trainings, seminars, and workshops for all engineers along with agricultural engineers of SAU to acquire Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points.

In this context, the dean of the faculty, Dr Altaf Siyal, said that in the past, this type of training for professional engineering was conducted in other institutions, but after this certification, the university conducted enough training, and now this year the varsity offering eight training/seminars having 0.5 to 1.5 CPD points.