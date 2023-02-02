Kartik Aaryan pays tribute to his idol Salman Khan

Kartik Aaryan is a total Bollywood freak – who has grown up seeing the cinema of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan – among others. The actor is presently living his dream of being successful in the same industry as the three big Khans. While he recently got out the fanboy in him for Shah Rukh Khan by delaying Shehzada out of respect for Pathaan, we also spotted him dancing with Aamir Khan.

And now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Kartik has decided to pay a tribute to the machoman of Bollywood, Salman Khan. “Kartik Aaryan and his director, Rohit Dhawan believe that Shehzada is a total family entertainer, much like Salman Khan’s 2011 release, Ready. After delaying the film by a week, they decided to surprise all the fans with a new song. After brainstorming ideas for the last week, they decided to recreate Character Dheela Hai from Salman Khan’s Ready for Shehzada,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The song is being shot at the moment at Madh Island in Malad with Kartik Aaryan running the show. “Much like Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track, this one is also filmed on Kartik with Bosco as the choreographer. It’s a revamped version of Character Dheela Hai and the makers feel, this song will amplify the buzz around the film and also increase the conversation in the audience,” the source told us further. Shehzada is ready to release on February 17, 2023.