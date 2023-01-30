Brendan Fraser admits he ‘doesn’t want to look’ the way he did in ‘Mummy’ films

The quintessential Hollywood hunk in the late 1990s was Brendan Fraser.

The actor, however, has stated that he is not interested in “looking the way he did” in the beginning of his career.In a recent interview, Fraser, 54, who was just nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his return performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, reflected on his early professional years.

Fraser added, “It made sense that I had to look like that if all they were giving me to put on was a butt flap,” in an interview with The Telegraph. In The Mummy (1999), The

Mummy Returns (2001), and the 1997 family movie George of the Jungle, Fraser portrayed the legendary Rick O’Connell.

He added, “I mean, I’m older now; I don’t look the way I did in those days, and I don’t necessarily want to.”

Fraser continued, “But I’ve made peace with who I am now. And I’m glad that the work I can do is based in an emotional reality that’s not my own life, but is one that I can strongly identify with.”