‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ teaser unveiled

The first teaser of Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan’s highly-anticipated film, ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’ has been released. The makers of the upcoming film unveiled the official teaser of the action entertainer flick, with the theatrical release of Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-led ‘Pathaan’ on Wednesday. “Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat,” the title’s lead actor and producer, Khan wrote while sharing the action-filled teaser later on social media.

The less-than-two-minute teaser opens with the same tagline before Khan exhibits his signature aura and also voiced some massy punchlines. Fans also caught glimpses of the star-studded cast and were overjoyed to spot the ‘Bigg Boss’ alumnus Shehnaaz Gill sharing screen space with Khan.

‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’ is a Hindi language adaptation of the Tamil action drama, ‘Veeram’ starring South superstar Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia. As per the synopsis, the film follows the story of “three brothers – where the two younger siblings are bound to wait to marry until their elder brother becomes attached.”

The masala entertainer is headlined by Bollywood bhaijaan Salman Khan and features an ensemble cast with him, including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla, Abdu Rozik, Malvika Sharma, Amrita Puri and Palak Tiwari.

Farhad Samji wrote the screenplay of ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’ and also helmed the direction, whereas, Khan bankrolled the project under his banner Salman Khan Films with his mother Salma Khan.

The title is slated for theatrical release on April 21, coinciding with Eid 2023 weekend.