Iraqi police delegation discusses training curriculum with IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the Punjab Police will not only ensure all possible cooperation in training the Iraqi police force, but will also provide all possible support to increase their efficiency. IG Punjab directed the Additional IG Training to share recruitment course, capacity building programs and other training courses of police force with the Iraqi delegation and ensure close coordination and information sharing in this regard.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police is engaged in providing services to citizens along with protection of life and property of the citizens as well as traffic management, security of sensitive places and foreigners. IG Punjab emphasized upon sharing extensive experience of Punjab Police with Iraqi police and also impart them expertise and knowledge about the latest skills in the field of training. He directed the DIG Logistics to fully support the Iraqi police officers in the selection, purchase and design of clothes for the uniforms so that the best uniforms may be available according to needs of Iraqi police. He expressed these views during a meeting with a three-member Iraqi police delegation at the Central Police Office today. Major Muhammad Raheem and Major Zaidoun Yassin Hadi were included in the delegation led by Lieutenant General Inspector Abdel Khaleeq Badri, while the Iraqi delegation learned about the training curriculum of Punjab Police and the preparation of police uniforms. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including professional training and capacity building of the police force were discussed.

Head of the Iraqi delegation Abdel Khaleeq Badri thanked IG Punjab for the cooperation regarding training and uniforms. He also appreciated the services and sacrifices of the Punjab Police in protecting lives and property of the citizens and maintaining the rule of law. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Special Protection Unit of the Punjab Police is working day and night to protect foreigners coming to the province. He said services of Punjab police are always available for enhancing capacity building of Iraqi police. At the end of the meeting, IG Punjab also presented commemorative souvenir of Punjab Police to the head of the Iraqi delegation. Additional IG Training, Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Operations, Waqas Nazeer, DIG Training, Kamran Adil and DIG Logistics Shariq Kamal Siddiqui were also present during the meeting.