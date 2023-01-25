Armeena flaunts post-pregnancy glow

Pakistani-Canadian actress Armeena Rana Khan, who embraced motherhood a few days ago, yesterday took to her social media handle and shared a stunning sunshine selfie.

Posting a sun-kissed picture on her Instagram, Armeena wrote in her caption: “Give me winter walks followed by a warm cup of cocoa anyday. *melts* #mommylife #ameliesmom.”

Armeena looked super cute in the photo as she rocked the zero-makeup look. The actress is seen getting ready for a morning walk while donning an open hairstyle and a puffer coat to stay warm. It seems that Armeena is back to her old routine and following her ritual of morning walk along with coffee. Armeena’s glow left her fans impressed who sent love to her in the comments section. A user wrote: “You are looking more beautiful even after baby.” Another user said: “Fresh face ever.” The newbie mom is enjoying every second of her new phase. She keeps sharing her new post- pregnancy glowing pictures in which she can be seen acing her duties as a doting mother.

Pertinent to note that on December 25, Armeena had announced the arrival of her baby girl with an adorable picture where the ‘Bin Roy’ actress was holding her daughter in her hands.