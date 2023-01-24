South Korea upset Argentina 3-2 in shootout

BHUBANESHWAR: It was a thrilling evening of hockey at the Kalinga International Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Monday when South Korea defeated Argentina after penalty shootout. Korea trailed 0-1 in the first quarter and then came back to get level and then get ahead 2-1 before Argentina scored twice to make it a four-goal second quarter and the first half ended 3-2 in the favour of the South Americans. In the second half, Korea equalised again in the third quarter before Argentina got ahead 4-3 at the end of the third quarter. The team in sky blue went up 5-3 at the start of the last quarter. However, the Asian team didn’t give up and scored twice in the last quarter to finish the game 5-5. In the shoot-out, the Koreans brimming with confidence scored three out of four shots, while Argentina could get only two out of their five shots and lost 3-2.