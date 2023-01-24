SC reprimands govt for not appointing AGP

The Supreme Court on Monday, while expressing disappointment over the delay in the appointment of attorney general of Pakistan (AGP), told the federal government to fill the constitutional post.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa gave remarks on the lack of assistance from the attorney general in a case related to tampered car.

“We are asking you politely to appoint the attorney general,” Justice Isa told the government during the hearing.

“Who is the attorney general in the country right now?” questioned Justice Isa.

At this, the deputy attorney general failed to give a satisfying answer.

“The government is so incompetent that it cannot even appoint an attorney general,” said the Supreme Court justice.

He questioned whether the government is bargaining with someone over the AGP’s appointment.

“The Supreme Court has 5,500 lawyers but the government cannot find a single one,” he added.

Justice Isa said that the government is violating the Constitution by not appointing the AGP, adding that the orders given by the apex court were not followed either.

The court said that the additional attorney general and the deputy attorney general are bound to take instructions from the AGP only.

“It is against the law for the deputy and additional attorney general to appear without instructions of the AGP,” the court added.

The comments by the apex court come as Mansoor Usman Awan recused himself from becoming the new AGP due to “unavoidable professional commitments”.

After Awan’s refusal, the government has again started looking for a new AGP.