Meghan and Harry show Netflix’s second-highest-ranked series

Recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an appearance on television in the Netflix series “Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive new series is now Netflix’s second-highest rated documentary of all time, after only The Tindler Swindler.

‘Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ was a 6 episodes series which had been started on December 8.

The 6 episodes based on the story of damaging claims levelled at the royal family.

Harry & Meghan ranked second behind the Tinder Swindler which was the story of conman Shimon Hayut.

Netflix reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and disclosed a gain of 7.7 million subscribers during the October-December period, a stretch that included the debut of an ad-supported option for seven dollars (£5.65) per month.