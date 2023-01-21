Michael Clarke slapped by girlfriend as wild brawl caught on camera

After a video of his violent argument with his fiancée went viral on social media, the former Australia captain Michael Clarke might be in danger of losing out on a lucrative commentary gig for India vs. Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia’s 2015 World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke got into a furious argument with his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough while they were on vacation in Noosa, Queensland. Yarbrough can be seen slapping Clarke in the video, which was captured by a standard. Yarbrough accuses the former Australian batter of cheating, which he continues to deny.

Michael Clark with Pip Edwards

The close to three-minute video is filmed from far away and has blurry visuals but the audio is quite clear. Yarbrough can be heard screaming about Clarke’s alleged physical relationship with his ex-girlfriend, high-profile fashion designer, Pip Edwards.

“You want to send her to India with you?’ Yarbrough yells in the video. “I have seen the texts. ‘You’re the love of my life Pip, come with me to India’,” she adds before slapping Clarke across his face even as the 41-year-old pleads innocence.

Clarke was accompanied by Yarbrough, her sister Jasmine and her husband and media personality Karl Stefanovic.

The video was published by The Daily Telegraph. Reports in the Australian media claimed that the Australian cricket great has already lost a potential deal with a skincare brand.

Cricket Australia hasn’t made any public statements about the incident, although it is said that they have started an investigation. This might only be the start of Clarke’s problems if several Australian media reports are to be believed. The former right-handed hitter might not be able to continue to commentate on the four-match Test series in India.

The Indian Cricket Board, the BCCI, and the host broadcaster Star Sports have the authority to award or terminate the contracts of all commentators.