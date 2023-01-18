RAWALPINDI: Four security personnel on Wednesday embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorist activity from across Pakistan-Iran Border in Chukab Sector of District Panjgur in Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Asad Ali age 25 years, Resident of Village Hamrota Tehsil Baloch District Sudhnoti, Lance Naik Fareed Ullah Khan Age 29 years, Resident of Village Pahar Khel Pakka Tehsil of District Lakki Marwat, Lance Naik Abdul Razzaq, age 31 years, Resident of Village Khawha Khel Lakki Marwat and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas Khan , age 24 years, Resident of Bachakhan Ahmed Zai Tehsil of District Lakki Marwat. It added that the Iranian side was asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side.