Highly qualified candidate can’t be recruited for low-scale job: SC

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Monday ruled that a highly qualified candidate cannot be recruited for a low-scale job. The apex court announced the verdict in a plea filed by Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) which challenged the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision to hire Engineer Waqas to the post of line superintendent in 2015. Mr Waqas had moved the LHC after LESCO rejected his application for the post. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the recruitment of an engineer to the post of line-superintendent would affect the organization’s hierarchy and functionality. “Despite being highly-qualified, an applicant not complying with the recruiter’s policy could not be hired, and it was not a discriminatory decision on part of the organization”, the verdict added. The ruling stated that it was not the court’s responsibility to assess a candidate’s eligibility and decide his recruitment. “The recruitment of highly-qualified candidates to a low-scale posts have social repercussions as well, as it deprives low-qualified individuals of their due right of employment”, the ruling added.