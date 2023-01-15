President condemns Peshawar terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday condemned a terrorist attack on Sarband police station in Peshawar.

The president expressed his deep grief and sorrow over shahadat of police officers and personnel, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Sharing grief with the bereaved families, the president reiterated that fight against terrorism would continue till its complete elimination.

He said the entire nation saluted the sacrifices of its martyrs.

The president also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the families to bear the losses with fortitude.