Successful visit of General Asim Munir

I have repeatedly mentioned in my columns that leading the armed forces of Pakistan is not something that a common man can do, it requires the art of diplomacy as well as the art of war and is the result of years of hard work. A person rises from the rank of second lieutenant to the rank of general, and this honour is given to a lucky person to lead the largest Islamic army in the world and represent it in the world.

In November 2022, the command of the Pakistan Army has fallen on the shoulders of General Syed Hafiz Asim Munir after General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the diligence with which he is performing this responsibility is his miracle.

Pakistan Army General Hafiz Syed Asim Munir made his first visit to Saudi Arabia after assuming command, where he was warmly welcomed. It is a tradition of Pakistan’s armed forces and rulers that, after assuming office, they visit Saudi Arabia to seek blessings and further expand relations with the Islamic brother country.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which it was agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and promote military and defence cooperation. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman welcomed Army Chief General Asim Munir at his winter camp in Al-Ala city near Madinah and congratulated him on taking over the command of the Pakistan Army and further strengthening the relationship between the two countries. Discussions were held for the promotion of bilateral relations, the result of which was that after this meeting, Saudi Arabia announced billions of dollars for the aid of Pakistan, but along with this, they also issued instructions to invest ten billion dollars in Pakistan’s economy.

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe difficulties on the economic front, and to get out of this crisis, the military and political leaders must work together for the betterment of the country.

After the Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, took over the command of the Pakistan Army, it is expected that relations with Pakistan and Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, will grow further because, during his career, He has served as a military attaché in Riyadh, has a special affinity with Saudi Arabia, and is said to have recited the Holy Quran during his deployment in Saudi Arabia. Following his visit to Saudi Arabia, Prince Muhammad bin Salman instructed a review of the increase of Saudi Arabia’s investment in Pakistan to 10 billion dollars, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman also indicated to the Saudi Development Fund to increase the amount deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan to 5 billion dollars.

Also in 2021, Saudi Arabia deposited 3 billion dollars to the State Bank of Pakistan to support Pakistan’s foreign reserves. This amount of 3 billion dollars was to be returned on December 5, 2022, however, on December 2, Saudi Arabia cancelled this deposit. extended the period and now indicates a need to further increase this amount to five billion dollars, which is welcome. Relations between the two countries will be strengthened further, while Pakistan’s economic situation is expected to improve.

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe difficulties on the economic front, and to get out of this crisis, the military and political leaders must work together for the betterment of the country.

This is not the first time that Saudi Arabia has continued to supply oil to Pakistan at cheap rates many times in the past so that Pakistan does not have to buy expensive oil, apart from the recent fundraising event for the flood victims in Geneva. The ruler of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, also announced a further increase in financial assistance to Pakistan and assured that Saudi Arabia will do what it can for the flood victims of Pakistan during this difficult time. COAS Gen Asim Munir

just returned from a successful visit to Saudi Arabia, as a result of which the Saudi leadership has financially rescued Pakistan by increasing its deposits in the central bank from $3 billion to $5 billion and making a $10 billion investment. Anti-state elements are trying to sabotage Pak-Saudi relations for political gains by pushing back national interests. KSA is a time-tested brotherly country, that has always extended full support.

After the successful mission to Saudi Arabia, the chief of the armed forces of Pakistan also visited the Islamic country of the UAE and met with the top leadership there, During his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in Abu Dhabi. Following General Asim Munir’s visit, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, arrived in the UAE, and the UAE delayed the payment of two billion dollars lying in Pakistan’s treasury, demonstrating that General Asim Munir’s diplomacy is amazing that he heard good news from two Islamic brother countries. After the successful diplomatic and military missions of UAE and Saudi Arabia, the hope has been awakened that the Pakistan Army under the leadership of Hafiz e Quran General Asim Munir will bring good news for the country on every front In Sha Allah.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.