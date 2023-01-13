Fakhar ton in vain as New Zealand edge out Pakistan by two wickets to win series 2-1

KARACHI: New Zealand defeated Pakistan by two wickets in the third and final ODI to win the series 2-1 at National Stadium here on Friday night. New Zealand won the second ODI by 79 runs after Pakistan began the series with a six-wicket victory. Chasing target of 281, the visitors raced home for the loss of eight wickets with 11 balls to spare. Glenn Phillips smashed quickfire half century to guide New Zealand to victory. Phillips scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls, hitting four fours and four sixe while opener Devon Conway (52) and captain Kane Williamson (53) also made telling contributions. Mohammad Wasim and Agha Salman claimed two wickets apiece.

Fakhar Zaman hammers brilliant century: Earlier, opener Fakhar Zaman hammered a brilliant century to help Pakistan make 280 for the loss of 9 wickets. The left-hander scored 101 off 122 balls, including 10 boundaries and a six after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. After losing two early wickets, Fakhar lifted Pakistan from 21-2 during a third-wicket stand of 154 off 161 balls with Mohammad Rizwan, who made a polished 74-ball 77 with six boundaries. Those remained the only notable contributions from the top five. At that stage, at least 300 looked promising but regular wickets kept the hosts in check on a surface where the ball didn’t turn as much as the pitch in the second ODI — yesterday’s track was different to that of two days back — as it was easier to score runs on as well.

Pakistan were badly hit at the start when they lost Shan Masood without scoring and skipper Babar Azam for a rare failure on four. Babar, who had two half-centuries in the first two matches, was stumped by Tom Latham off-spinner Michael Bracewell in the seventh over. It was left to Fakhar to build the innings and he took a sharp single to reach his eighth hundred, his first three-figure ODI score in Pakistan. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi broke the stand by bowling Rizwan, while Fakhar was run out as he tried to steal a sharp single. Agha Salman hit out in the final overs, scoring a 43-ball 45 with a six and four boundaries. Haris Sohail made 22 as Pakistan scored 49 in the last five overs, losing four wickets. New Zealand pacer Tim Southee finished with 3-56 and Lockie Ferguson bagged 2-63 while Bracewell and Sodhi took one wicket each.