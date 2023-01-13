Summary for KP assembly dissolution ‘in two days’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government spokesperson Barrister Ali Saif said on Thursday that KP Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan would send the summary to dissolve the KP assembly to KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali two days later. The opposition in the KP assembly had submitted a requisition in the assembly which impedes the dissolution at the moment. Legal experts say the assembly cannot be dissolved after the submission of the requisition. Reports also said the PTI has decided to wait until dissolution of Punajb assembly before moving to dissolve KP Assembly later this week. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has directed KP CM Mahmood to prepare the summary for dissolving the provincial assembly and have it ready to be dispatched to the provincial governor. Meanwhile, Imran Khan has also summoned a meeting with Mahmood Khan and other key members of the provincial assembly at his mansion in Zaman Park in Lahore. Reports said the chief minister is likely to send the summary to the governor on Saturday once a notice for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly is issued. The dissolution of the KP assembly will lead to the dissolution of the provincial government, and the governors will have to call for fresh elections.