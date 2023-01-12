Sindh govt introduces android app for ensuring teachers’ attendance

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department launched the Sindh School Daily Monitoring System (SSDMS) on Wednesday, an app to ensure teacher attendance in schools.

The teachers will use the Android application to record attendance on a daily basis. If a teacher misses school, the app will notify the education department so that they can follow up.

SSDMS was initially implemented in seven districts across the province, including Hyderabad, Dadu, Matiari, Jamshoro, Kambar, Shahdadkot, and Kashmore.

Teachers will download the PMS Sindh app from the Google

Playstore on their smartphones. The teachers have been required to strictly start marking their attendance in the application by using their own personal phones from Jan 16.

The Sindh government has ordered teachers to attend online by phone on a daily basis in the districts of the province apart from Karachi.

Further, the Master Trainers for the training purpose shall start the training of the teachers in the offices of Taluka Education Officer or any suitable venue as per the schedule to be given by chief monitoring officers and Taluka Education Officers concerned jointly the notification read.