POA launches Urdu version of IOC Sports Administration Manual

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) launched Urdu version of IOC Olympic Solidarity Sports Administration Manual here on Wednesday. The IOC ‘Sports Administration Manual’ is the base textbook for the sports administrators’ courses, organised by National Olympic Committees (NOCs) under the auspices of Olympic Solidarity. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Founder and Executive Director of Akhuwat Foundation Pakistan, was the chief guest. Leadership of the Olympic Movement in Pakistan, former Olympians and delegates from the sports and education sector also attended the launching ceremony to recognise the significance of the Urdu version of the Manual as it would enable to implement the basic universal principles of good governance.

Speaking on the occasion, POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan said the book, with 295 pages, would benefit thousands of individuals and foremost the young enthusiasts who wish to join sports as managers, coaches, support personnel, and leaders. “The Manual informs about the history of the Modern Olympic Games, the desired governance apparatus of the Olympic Movement and Olympic Games. And foremost, the Manual stresses to realise the need to facilitate the athletes who are the heart of the Olympic Movement,” added the POA chief. Arif said the Urdu version of the Manual would certainly enable a better understanding of sporting dynamics to elevate athlete facilitation and modern governance practices. “This book will highlight both the academic and practical techniques to benefit from the educational value of sports,” he said.

He said the Manual would enable all to understand how the organisations belonging to the Olympic Movement were required to operate and what their objectives were. “As part of the endeavors of the POA ‘Empowering Athletes’ and ‘Educational Projects for Future Sports Leaders’ are of paramount importance, and the Urdu translation is one integral part of these programmes.”

Arif Hasan thanked the chief guest and honorable guests for attending the ceremony. He emphasized the educational value of sports for broader community development. He presented to the audience the idea of strengthening the governance of sports in Pakistan. “The POA is truly thankful to the honorable vice chancellors, directors of sports departments of educational institutions, and dignitaries from other sections of society who are present at the occasion. The POA believes that it will be the educational institutions with support of which sports can be optimally used to trigger a positive social change,” he said.