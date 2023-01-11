New Zealand thrash Pakistan by 79 runs to level ODI series 1-1

KARACHI: Devon Conway hit a scintillating century as New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by 79 in the one-day international contest to level the three-match series 1-1 at National Bank Cricket Arena here on Wednesday. Chasing a modest victory target of 262, skipper Babar Azam and his men were all bundled out at 182 with seven overs to spare. Pakistan won the first game – also in Karachi – by six wickets on Monday. The third and final ODI is on Friday (tomorrow). Babar was the main scorer for the hosts with 79 off 114 balls. He innings included 08 boundaries and one six. Pakistan lost two early wickets before Babar steadied the ship with his solid innings. He lacked support from his team mates. Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi took two wickets each as New Zealand wrapped up victory with seven overs to spare.

Earlier, spinner Mohammad Nawaz claimed four wickets as Pakistan restricted New Zealand to 261 all out after opener Conway hit a ton. Nawaz finished with 4-38 as New Zealand slumped from a strong 183 for one in 29.5 overs to 206-6, losing five wickets for 23 runs in the space of 40 deliveries. New Zealand, who won the toss and batted, were lifted by a second-wicket stand of 181 between Conway (101) and Kane Williamson (85) before they slumped to the spin of Nawaz. Fast-bowler Naseem Shah (3-58) broke the stand when he dismissed Conway off the last ball of the 30th over. Conway hit 13 boundaries and a six off 92 balls, his second hundred in one-day internationals. His stand with Williamson is a record against Pakistan, beating the 159 set in Wellington by Williamson and Martin Guptill in 2016. Nawaz then initiated destruction, dismissing Daryl Mitchell (five) and Tom Latham (two) in one over before clean-bowling Williamson in his next. Williamson, dropped on 53 and 54 off Mohammad Wasim, cracked 10 boundaries from 100 balls. Glenn Phillips scored three and Michael Bracewell eight, while Mitchell Santner was the last man out for 37.