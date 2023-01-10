Rs 11.9bn contract awarded for refurbishment of Mangla project units

WAPDA has awarded contract Package XI of Mangla Refurbishment Projectfor Units 9 and 10 to G.E Hydro France. The contract worth Rs.11.922 billion includes manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning of the two units.

The contract signing ceremony was held at WAPDA Housetoday. General Manager (Hydel) Development WAPDA Ihsan Ullah and representative of G.E Hydro France Abubakar signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations. Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar,Project Director Mangla Refurbishment Project, senior officers, representatives of the Consultants, and the Contractors were also present on the occasion.

WAPDA is implementing Mangla Refurbishment Project with an approved PC-I cost of Rs.52.224 billion. The Project is beingcarried out in various phases, wherein the generating units are to be refurbished by closing down one tunnel (two generating units) at a time.The refurbishment works have been divided into 11 different packages. Prior to signing of Package-XI, as many as nine other packages have already been awarded, while works on four packages have been completed. Refurbishment of the first two units has beencompleted in 2022, while refurbishment of all 10 generating units is likely to be accomplished by year 2026-27.

Mangla Refurbishment Project, on its completion, will enhance generation capacity of the existing Mangla Hydel Power Station from 1000 megawatt (MW) to 1310 MW,thus adding 310 MW additional power with average 1610 million units of additional energy per annum to the National Grid.

It may be mentioned that the USAID is providing US$150 million as grant and AFD is providing Euro 90 million as loan for Mangla Refurbishment Project, while rest of the amount is being arranged by WAPDA through loans and from its own resources.