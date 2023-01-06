Kubra Khan moves court against Maj (r) Adil

Pakistani TV actress Kubra Khan filed a suit in Sindh High Court (HC) on Thursday against YouTuber Major (r) Adil Farooq Raja for spreading defamatory rumours.

The Sindh High Court ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to restrict all social media postings directed towards Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan, Mahira Khan, and Sajal Aly.

According to Kubra Khan’s application, YouTuber Major (R) Adil Farooq Raja humiliated and defamed four actresses by making fake claims.

She added the fake and fabricated allegations have damaged her dignity and honour. Adil Farooq later posted another explanatory video and drew back from his earlier stance.

They also stated that FIA and PTA have been approached to remove the defamatory content but no action has been taken against YouTube so far.

The SHC ordered the PTA and the FIA to submit an explanatory answer at next the hearing.