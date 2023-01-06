‘Kuch Ankahi’ — the star-studded OST is out now!

The star-studded OST of the hotly-anticipated drama serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’ starring Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar is out now. The original soundtrack was shared by the lead actor Sajal Aly on the social platform, Instagram, on Wednesday. “And the OST is here!!! KUCH ANKAHI,” she wrote in the caption. The melodious piece has been composed by multi-talented Azaan Sami Khan, who has also lent the vocals to the number and co-wrote the lyrics with veteran writer Mohammed Ahmed. Netizens loved the track and showed their anticipation for the drama to air, especially after being enthralled by the presence of handsome hunk Sheheryar Munawar in the star cast. The channel unveiled the first look at the picture-perfect family of ‘Kuch Ankahi’ last month and has treated the fans with a number of teasers from time to time. The show will see Aly reunite with her ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ co-stars, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar respectively. Moreover, the star-studded mega-project features an ensemble cast to support the lead trio, Aly, Munawar and Khan, including Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Babar Ali and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal. The promising drama serial has been helmed by seasoned film and TV director Nadeem Baig, while the script is penned by veteran actor-writer Mohammed Ahmed. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib is the production banner for the project made in collaboration with Kashf Foundation. ‘Kuch Ankahi’ is starting January 7, only on ARY Digital.